Rhode Island gas prices down 4 cents per gallon, to $2.64

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island has dropped 4 cents in the past week.

AAA Northeast reported Monday that its weekly price survey found self-serve, regular averaging $2.64 per gallon.

That price is 9 cents higher than the national average, and 4 cents higher than the in-state price a year ago.

AAA spokesman Lloyd Albert says a dramatic plunge in oil prices is pushing down gas prices. He says December may bring some of the cheapest gas prices of the year.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.43 per gallon to as high as $2.85.