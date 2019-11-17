Rhode Island gains jobs, and unemployment rate holds steady

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State labor officials say Rhode Island gained 2,400 jobs from September to October and the unemployment rate held steady.

The state Department of Labor and Training says the number of Rhode Island-based jobs in October was 505,800, up 2,400 jobs from the revised September job count. That’s up 8,900 jobs compared to the previous year.

The state unemployment rate in October was 3.6%, unchanged from September. It is four-tenths of a percentage point lower than October 2018.

The state rate is the same as the national rate.

The number of unemployed Rhode Islanders fell by 100, to 19,900. The state’s labor force totaled 556,300 in October, up 1,000 from September.

The professional and business services sector has reported five consecutive months of job growth, totaling 3,100 jobs.