Rhode Island casinos set to further expand pandemic hours

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's two casinos, which reopened in June after being closed for several months because of the coronavirus, are further expanding their weekend hours later this month.

Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln and the Tiverton Casino Hotel will be open all weekend until 3 a.m. on Sundays, and also will remain open 24 hours on Sundays before a Monday holiday starting Sept. 25, Twin River announced Monday.

“We’re pleased to expand our weekend hours of operation and take one step closer to some degree of business as usual,” Marc Crisafulli, president of Twin River's Rhode Island operations, said in a statement.

Coronavirus safety measures, including social distancing and mandatory face coverings, will remain in effect.

___

SALVATION ARMY CUTS

The Salvation Army has closed three of its Rhode Island thrift stores and laid off about 50 employees, officials say.

The cutbacks blamed on the coronavirus come as the church's services are needed more than ever and as the Christmas season's red kettle fundraising campaign approaches.

“It has been a very challenging time,” Maj. Roger Duperree told The Providence Journal.

Many retailers that usually allow the kettles outside their stores have not yet given permission for them this year over concerns about the virus' spread, he said.