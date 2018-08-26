Rhode Island awarded federal funding to buy electric buses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has been awarded $1.5 million in federal funding to purchase electric buses and convert to a low-emissions fleet.

A Federal Transit Administration program pays for purchasing or leasing zero-emission and low-emission transit buses.

Rhode Island also plans to use $14.4 million it's getting from the national Volkswagen emissions cheating scandal settlement to replace public diesel buses with electric vehicles, and to install high-speed electric vehicle charging stations.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, says the federal grant is a smart investment that will help RIPTA curb pollution, accelerate the transition to a greener fleet, and reduce maintenance costs.

The electric buses are expected to be in service by 2021.

RIPTA is beginning a pilot program this fall with three electric buses.