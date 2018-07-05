Rhode Island Democrats rescind backing for Trump supporter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A political candidate who was endorsed by the Rhode Island Democratic Party over an incumbent female lawmaker despite voting for Donald Trump says the party has rescinded its endorsement.

The endorsement unleashed the frustrations of some Democrats who said the party wasn't representing the views of women and had failed to take action on issues important to them, including sexual harassment.

Michael Earnheart is running for state representative against sitting Rep. Moira Walsh. He says in an emailed statement that he got the news from Democratic Party Chairman Joseph McNamara on Thursday. Earnheart says he does not want to be a distraction and accepts the decision.

Earnheart says he will stay in the race.

Walsh says the party made the right decision, but it still didn't earn any "brownie points."