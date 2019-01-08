Reynolds appoints Debi Durham to head 2 state agencies

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds has asked the head of the Iowa Economic Development Authority to also take on top administrative duties of the troubled Iowa Finance Authority as she appoints new cabinet members.

Debi Durham, who has led state economic development efforts for eight years, will also lead the IFA, which saw Director Dave Jamison fired last year by Reynolds for sexual misconduct. Another agency leader was fired and a third resigned after an independent audit indicated they were present at inappropriate events and didn't report them.

Reynolds also announced several other cabinet appointments on Tuesday including naming former Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Matt Strawn to lead the Iowa Lottery and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephan Bayens to lead the Iowa Department of Public Safety.