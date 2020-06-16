Reward increased in case of missing Fort Hood soldier

Family photo of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who was last seen on April 22, 2020, in a parking lot at the Fort Hood Army base in Killeen, Texas.

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — U.S. Army investigators have increased the reward for information about a missing Fort Hood soldier who was last seen in April.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command said Monday that the reward is now $25,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen, 20, was last seen April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood wearing a black T-shirt and purple workout pants. Investigators said her car keys, barracks room key, ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she'd been working earlier in the day.

Investigators said more than 150 people have been interviewed so far regarding her disappearance.