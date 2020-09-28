Revolutionary War soldiers to be honored at ceremony

Two soldiers from New Milford who served during the Revolutionary War will be honored Oct. 11.

The Roger Sherman Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will hold a grave marking dedication ceremony at Center Cemetery across from New Milford Hospital at 1 p.m.

The public is invited to attend. It is limited to 100 people, and RSVP is required by emailing bbutler5129@gmail.com.

The ceremony will honor and remember Pvt. Samuel Phillips and Pvt. Jeruel Phillips, two African American soldiers from New Milford.

In addition, the ceremony will recognize Jeruel’s two brothers, Reuben and Shubel Phillips, who also served in the Revolutionary War.

Two of the soldier’s sisters married men who also served in the war: Philip Phillips married Elizabeth Phillips and Thaddeus Jacklin married Hulda Phillips.

Denise Doring VanBuren, president general of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will attend the ceremony.

Pvt. Samuel Phillips was born to Benjamin and Margaret (Niclas) Phillips in 1745 in Windham. The family later moved to New Milford.

He first enlisted voluntarily on Jan. 20, 1776, when then-Governor Trumbull issued a proclamation for raising four regiments to be in readiness to act as circumstances may require until April 1, 1776.

He was assigned to Captain James Stedman’s Regiment and they marched to the Camps near Boston.

Samuel then reenlisted in the 7th Connecticut Regiment and served from March 31, 1777 through March 31, 1780 under Captain Elizur Warner’s Company in Colonel Swift’s Regiment.

Pvt. Jeruel Phillips was born in 1758 in New Milford to Benjamin and Mary Phillips.

He first enlisted in the 4th Connecticut Regiment on July 20, 1775 and served through Dec. 21, 1775, serving under Captain Isaac Bostwick.

They were stationed along the Sound for two months then ordered to the Boston Camps where they were assigned to General Sullivan’s Brigade on Winter Hill and remained there until Dec. 21, 1775.

Jeruel reenlisted from April 1776 and served until December 1776, serving under Colonel Charles Webb’s 19th Continental Regiment.

In April, the regiment marched to New York from Boston by way of New London and vessels through the Long Island Sound.

The Regiment was ordered to the Brooklyn, N.Y., front on Aug. 27. They were closely engaged in the Battle of White Plains on Oct. 28 and engaged at the Battles of Trenton on Dec. 25.

Jeruel then enlisted in the 7th Connecticut Regiment and served from March 31, 1777 until March 31, 1780 under Captain Elizur Warner’s Company in Colonel Swift’s Regiment.

Of note, the 7th Connecticut Regiment saw action at the Battle of Brandywine, Battle of Germantown and the Battle of Monmouth.

In addition to inviting Doring VanBurne, the Roger Sherman Chapter, NSDAR has invited the following people to attend: Christy Hendrie, state regent for CTDAR; Patricia Buxton, state vice regent for CTDAR; the Sons of the American Revolution; Jennie Rehnberg, senior president for the Charles Merriman Society, Children of the American Revolution; Alexis Delmore, president of CSCAR; Bill Buckbee, Connecticut State Representative for the 67th District; Jahana Hayes, U.S. Representative for the Fifth Congressional District; New Milford Mayor Pete Bass; New Milford Historical Society and Museum Board of Trustees; Jeff McBreairty, commander of Ezra Woods Post 31 American Legion; Jim Delancy, commander of Andrew B. Mygatt Post 1672 Veterans of Foreign Wars; and the 6th Connecticut Regiment.