Review cites 'series of failures' at local fire department

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new state report says a "series of failures" led to improper equipment maintenance at a local West Virginia fire department.

According to news reports, a six-member team formed by the West Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety conducted a review of the Huntington Fire Department at the request of the town's mayor earlier this year. The findings of that report were then released to news outlets on Friday.

The review team found that outdated department policies and procedures failed to point to who is responsible for overseeing maintenance of equipment and other assets. The report recommended updating the department's policies.

Mayor Steve Williams requested the review in February after two ladder trucks broke down, as well as having a fire rescue boat out of operation since May 2018.