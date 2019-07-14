Classmates who were present included, from left to right, in front, Ray Barton and Philip Peagler, and in back, Dottie (Miller) Gustafson, Gen. Joe went, Barbara (Smith) Went, Irene (Christen) Stuart and Elaine Travers Zeitler.
Classmates who were present included, from left to right, in front, Ray Barton and Philip Peagler, and in back, Dottie (Miller) Gustafson, Gen. Joe went, Barbara (Smith) Went, Irene (Christen) Stuart and Elaine
Classmates who were present included, from left to right, in front, Ray Barton and Philip Peagler, and in back, Dottie (Miller) Gustafson, Gen. Joe went, Barbara (Smith) Went, Irene (Christen) Stuart and Elaine Travers Zeitler.
Classmates who were present included, from left to right, in front, Ray Barton and Philip Peagler, and in back, Dottie (Miller) Gustafson, Gen. Joe went, Barbara (Smith) Went, Irene (Christen) Stuart and Elaine