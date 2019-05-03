Retirement program on tap in Kent

Kent Memorial Library will present a lecture, “Wondering About Retirement,” with resident Katrina Luca, CPA, and Dr. Theresa Kung of Sandy Hook May 8 at 6:30 p.m.

The program, geared toward individuals ages 30 to 60, is tailored to get attendees up to speed about current retirement options.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.