Retired US soldier held in Zimbabwe for taking gun on plane

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A retired U.S. Army soldier was arrested and has been in detention in Zimbabwe for a week charged with trying to board a plane with a loaded and unregistered pistol, state media reported Tuesday.

Ronald Leon Johnson was arrested Feb. 15 as he checked in at Robert Mugabe Airport in the capital, Harare, for a flight to the tourist town of Victoria Falls, The Herald newspaper reported. Johnson was charged with boarding a plane with a firearm without permission and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, his lawyer, Munyaradzi Bwanya, said.