Retailers, shoppers could feel more pain if tariffs spread

FILE - This Oct. 26, 2016, file photo, shows prices in the toy section at Walmart in Teterboro, N.J. An escalating trade war with China could mean higher prices on a broad array of products from toys to clothing. But some retailers will feel more pain than others, further deepening the divide between the winners and the losers that was evident in the latest earnings reports. Analysts say big box giants like Walmart and Target, which have had strong performances, are best positioned to absorb the higher costs because of their clout with suppliers. less FILE - This Oct. 26, 2016, file photo, shows prices in the toy section at Walmart in Teterboro, N.J. An escalating trade war with China could mean higher prices on a broad array of products from toys to ... more Photo: Julio Cortez, AP Photo: Julio Cortez, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Retailers, shoppers could feel more pain if tariffs spread 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — An escalating trade war between the U.S. and China could mean higher prices on a broad array of products from toys to clothing. But some retailers will be less equipped to handle the pain than others, leaving consumers to carry the load.

Analysts say big box giants like Target and Walmart that marked their latest quarter with strong performance are best positioned to absorb the higher costs because of their clout with suppliers. They're also taking a judicious approach to price increases to lessen the impact.

The losers will be the ones that have been struggling all along — the mall-based clothing stores and others that sell commoditized products like basic sweaters or that don't have the financial wherewithal to absorb extra costs.