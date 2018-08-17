Results show grades for New Mexico schools remain flat

FLE--In this July 12, 2018 file photo, New Mexico Public Education Secretary Christopher Ruszkowski announces the results of this year's standardized assessments during an event at North Valley Academy in Los Ranchos, N.M.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The number of New Mexico public schools receiving top school grades remained flat while some schools face closure for constantly getting an "F."

The Public Education Department on Tuesday released its annual report card for schools that showed around the same number of schools received grades of "A'' and "B'' last school year than the previous year.

Education Secretary Christopher Ruszkowski says the number of schools earning an "F'' went down slightly.

He says the findings show many districts have made an effort to adopt reforms that focus on student performance as well as mentoring programs for struggling teachers and principals.

Although grades remain flat, Ruszkowski says the statewide student standards have gotten more rigorous.