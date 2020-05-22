Restaurants sign leases to open in Litchfield Crossings

Chipotle Mexican Grill has signed a 10-year lease for space in Litchfield Crossings shopping plaza in New Milford. Chipotle Mexican Grill has signed a 10-year lease for space in Litchfield Crossings shopping plaza in New Milford. Photo: Courtesy Of Litchfield Crossings Photo: Courtesy Of Litchfield Crossings Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Restaurants sign leases to open in Litchfield Crossings 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Two popular restaurants have officially committed to open in the Litchfield Crossings shopping plaza in New Milford.

Chipotle Mexican Grill and Jersey Mike’s recently signed contracts to open for business.

Chipotle signed a 10-year lease for a 2,400-square foot restaurant that is expected to open in late fall.

It will be custom built and constructed north of Union Savings Bank in the southern part of the shopping center.

The shopping plaza also recently had a five-year lease signed by a group that will be operating a Jersey Mike’s Subs as a franchise.

“We are thrilled to have another dining option to offer our shoppers,” said Kristen N. Gizzi, executive director of Litchfield Crossings.

“It will be a wonderful addition to the center and the Litchfield Crossings family,” she said.

The newest addition to Litchfield Crossings will have a drive thru and an outside patio for al fresco dining.

“I have continually heard from both shoppers and employees at the Crossings that they would like more food options,” Gizzi said. “I am happy to deliver on that request with Chipotle.”

Chipotle has over 2,600 restaurants as of March 31 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and German.

It is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants.

Corporate sources attribute Chipotle’s success and continued growth to its core mission “cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.”

Since opening its first restaurant in Denver in 1993, Chipotle has become a longtime leader and innovator in the Food Industry and currently boasts 85,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience.

Jersey Mike’s is a popular sub shop that features a wide variety of authentic Northeast-style subs on freshly baked breads with quality sourced ingredients.

Originally out of Wall Township, N.J., the company is frequently touted as the true American Sub.

“We are excited about Jersey Mike’s joining the Litchfield Crossing’s family,” Gizzi said. “Mike’s will be a tremendous asset to the Crossings and will provide fabulous new fare.”

Litchfield Crossings, LLC, is located on 169 Danbury Road (Route 7).

The Crossings and its management and development company ECCO Development LLC, an affiliate of ECCO III Enterprises, Inc. is owned by the Westchester, N.Y.,-based Gizzi family.

For more information on Litchfield Crossings, visit www.Litchfieldcrossings.com.