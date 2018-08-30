Restaurants, more to ‘showcase their offerings’ at Taste of New Milford

Residents, from left to right, Becky Mulhare, Beth Shields Falder and Scott Mulhare enjoy the samples of food from Zaragoza at 2017 Taste of New Milford. Residents, from left to right, Becky Mulhare, Beth Shields Falder and Scott Mulhare enjoy the samples of food from Zaragoza at 2017 Taste of New Milford. Photo: Trish Haldin /

Isabella Pizzo of Colosseo Bar Ristorante and Pizza serves samples of the restaurant’s menu at the 2017 Taste of New Milford. Isabella Pizzo of Colosseo Bar Ristorante and Pizza serves samples of the restaurant’s menu at the 2017 Taste of New Milford. Photo: Trish Haldin /

New Milford Hospital/Plow to Plate is one of the local businesses that participates in the Taste of New Milford on the Village Green. Above, Kerry Gold, dining services director, Unidine Corporation for New Milford Hospital/Plow to Plate, serves guests of the event, which normally takes place on the Green but, due to rain last year, was moved indoors at the 19 Main venue. less New Milford Hospital/Plow to Plate is one of the local businesses that participates in the Taste of New Milford on the Village Green. Above, Kerry Gold, dining services director, Unidine Corporation for New ... more Photo: Trish Haldin /



Photo: Trish Haldin / Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Restaurants, more to ‘showcase their offerings’ at Taste of New Milford 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The popular Taste of New Milford will soon grace the Village Green.

The event that annually draws nearly 1,000 guests will be held Sept. 5 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Thirty-plus local restaurants, caterers, bakers and other food vendors will offer samples of their food under tents on the Green.

In addition, a beer and wine tasting will be offered at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St., and live music will be presented at the bandstand.

“It’s a nice community event,” said Mike Nahom, who spearheads the event.

The Taste of New Milford was conceived more than 10 years ago by Nicholas/Tobin Insurance as a way to promote local food establishments while raising funds for the Community Culinary School of Northwestern Connecticut in town.

Ticket information Tickets to the event are $15 in advance at New Milford Fitness & Aquatics Club at 130 Grove St., Nicholas/Tobin Insurance at 111 Danbury Road, and Nutmeg Olive Oil on Main Street, through Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. Tickets will be $20 the day of the event.

Last year, New Milford Fitness & Aquatics Club came aboard as the organizing body, taking over for Nicholas/Tobin.

Nahom, who is president of the culinary school, said this year’s event will be set up a little differently than last year’s event, which was moved indoors at 19 Main due to heavy rain.

Vendors will be housed under little tents outside a larger tent, where guests can mingle and/or sit to eat.

“We hope guests will take a sample, eat it, go back and take another sample and eat it,” Nahom said.

Nahom describes the event as a positive marketing opportunity for local businesses to “showcase their offerings.”

Local businessman Scott Mulhare agreed.

“It allows local restaurants to showcase their talents to many people who either may not know about certain restaurants or may not have had the opportunity to visit them,” he said.

One of the participants is Unidine Corporation for New Milford Hospital/Plow to Plate.

“We take pride in making memorable meals that combine exceptional ingredients, authentic recipes, and culinary innovation,” said Kerry Gold, the organization’s dining services director.

The business is able to showcase that at the Taste of New Milford.

“The Taste of New Milford provides local food businesses and talented chefs and cooks with the opportunity to highlight the very best food programming and products that the region has to offer,” Gold said. “It is a fantastic way to connect closely with the community that we serve every day.”

Bonni Manning of Bonni Manning Catering in town has been a participant.

“We have been involved with Taste of New Milford since the beginning,” she said. “It’s a great event for the town. We love seeing our long time customers and we are hopefully making new connections.”

As a community event, like the Village Fair Days and the Memorial Day parade, the Taste of New Milford also brings people together, according to Nahom.

“It gives people a chance to get out and see people that you don’t always see,” he said. “And a chance to meet someone new.”

“If the weather is good, it’s a great way to meet new people in a more relaxed atmosphere,” Mulhare said. “All in all, it’s just a fantastic night and everyone seems to have a great time.”

Tickets to the event are $15 in advance at New Milford Fitness & Aquatics Club at 130 Grove St., Nicholas/Tobin Insurance at 111 Danbury Road, and Nutmeg Olive Oil on Main Street, through Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. Only cash and checks, made out to New Milford Fitness & Aquatics Club with a memo “Taste of New Milford,” will be accepted. Tickets will be $20 the day of the event.

Guests will be given a wristband for the food, and wine and beer tasting.

Only individuals 21 and older will be admitted to the wine and beer tasting.