Residents invited to join New Milford boards
Updated 12:00 pm, Wednesday, April 4, 2018
New Milford Mayor Pete Bass is seeking volunteers to fill positions on varying town boards, committees and commissions.
Residents interested in volunteering should download a volunteer application at www.newmilford.org, fill it out and return it to mayor@newmilford.org.
For more information, call the mayor’s office at 860-355-6010.
