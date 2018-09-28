Residents invited to Walk a Mile

The annual Walk a Mile for a Meal event will take place Sept. 30 from 1 to 2 p.m. in New Milford.

Participants are invited to purchase a bag of groceries — with suggested items provided — at co-sponsor Big Y in Veterans Plaza on Route 7 and walk one mile to the parking lot behind the First Congregational Church at 36 Main St.

Individuals, youth, civic, church and Scout groups are welcome, as well as individuals.

Last year, the food bank gave out more than 8,000 bags of non-perishables to local households.

Food may also be dropped off at the Social Services Department office at the John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For information and registration, call 860-355-6079, ext. 1.