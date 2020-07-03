Residents can sign up for town notices

The Town of New Milford has issued a reminder that residents can sign up to receive information and notifications from its website.

The mailing lists residents can register to receive updates from are: community events, where info will be sent out about any events that may be of interest the community; general business information, which will be sent out from the Economic Development Office with any business related important information; mayoral updates, which includes newsletters twice and week and other pertinent information; tax payment notices/bill reminders, which will include tax due notices and bill reminders; and town government, which includes notices of executive orders, proclamations or any out town government information.

To join any list, visit www.newmilford.org and, on the left side of the home page, click “Mailing List,” then enter a mailing address and check off the appropriate mailing lists.

For more information, call the mayor’s office at 860-355-6010.