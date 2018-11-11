Rescues, not firefight prove emotional for firefighters

Firefighters plan their operations while battling the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. The blaze that started Thursday outside the hilly town of Paradise has grown and destroyed more than 6,700 buildings, almost all of them homes, making it California's most destructive wildfire since record-keeping began. But crews have made gains and the fire is partially contained, officials said Saturday. less Firefighters plan their operations while battling the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. The blaze that started Thursday outside the hilly town of Paradise has grown and destroyed more ... more Photo: Noah Berger, AP

A deer walks past a destroyed home on Orrin Lane after the wildfire burned through Paradise, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Not much is left in Paradise after a ferocious wildfire roared through the Northern California town as residents fled and entire neighborhoods are leveled. less A deer walks past a destroyed home on Orrin Lane after the wildfire burned through Paradise, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Not much is left in Paradise after a ferocious wildfire roared through the ... more Photo: Noah Berger, AP

Leveled residences line a mobile home park on Edgewood Lane after the Camp Fire burned through Paradise, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Not much is left in Paradise after a ferocious wildfire roared through the Northern California town as residents fled and entire neighborhoods are leveled. less Leveled residences line a mobile home park on Edgewood Lane after the Camp Fire burned through Paradise, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Not much is left in Paradise after a ferocious wildfire roared ... more Photo: Noah Berger, AP



Photo: Noah Berger, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Rescues, not firefight prove emotional for firefighters 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — The fire that leveled the hillside town of Paradise and claimed at least 23 lives roared in so fast that for the first 24 hours, there was no firefight at all — just rescues.

Firefighters mostly had to watch Paradise burn around them; the opposite of what most are used to doing.

Cal Fire Butte County Unit Chief Darren Read paused to gather his emotions Saturday as he told firefighters that they got their "butts kicked" during Thursday's initial fire.

But he said firefighters saved the lives of thousands of people in their communities.

Firefighter Thor Shirley says it was constant round-robin trips pulling people from homes and those trapped on the road.

His crew rescued people who were bed-ridden, three nurses, a doctor, a sheriff's deputy and a California Highway Patrol officer.