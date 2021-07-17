Skip to main content
News

Rescue crews suspend 3rd day of searching for missing teens

AVON, Conn. (AP) — Dangerous water conditions forced Connecticut first responders on Saturday to suspend a third day of searching for two missing teenagers who authorities believe went swimming in the swollen Farmington River in Avon.

State environmental conservation police said strong currents and high water levels made it too hazardous to continue the search for 15-year-old Lucas Brewer and 17-year-old Anthony Nagore. The effort resumed at about 8 a.m. but was called off around noon. It is expected to resume Sunday morning.

Police said Brewer, of Plainville, and Nagore, who was visiting family in Plainville, went swimming shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday, despite a local resident's warning to them about dangerous conditions. Authorities said they found one of the teens’ vehicles near the swimming site, as well as their cellphones and some of their clothing.

Their families reported them missing around 5 p.m. Thursday when they failed to return home, and search efforts began that evening.

Police said the rescue effort is now a recovery mission to find the teens' bodies.

The Farmington River and others rivers and streams in the region are swollen and fast-moving because of recent heavy rains.