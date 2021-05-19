Republicans vie for Trump's blessing in Ohio Senate primary JULIE CARR SMYTH and DAN SEWELL, Associated Press May 19, 2021 Updated: May 19, 2021 12:55 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this May 13, 2021, file photo, Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on unaccompanied minors at the southern border, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Portman announced earlier this year that he would not run again. The Senate primary in Ohio is still a year away, but Republican contenders already are working furiously to cast themselves as Trump's favorite in the open race. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP, File) Mandel Ngan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel speaks at the Ohio Republican Party election night celebration in Columbus, Ohio. Mandel is among five contenders in the U.S. Senate primary in Ohio, which is still a year away; the five already are working furiously to cast themselves as Trump's favorite in the open race. That work can be awkward and far from subtle, as they jockey for a Trump endorsement that could help someone break out of the crowded GOP pack in a state the former president twice carried by 8 percentage-point margins. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2020, file photo, Jane Timken, at the time the chair of the Ohio Republican Party, speaks at the Hamilton County Board of Elections during early voting in Norwood, Ohio. Timken is among five contenders in the U.S. Senate primary in Ohio, which is still a year away; the five already are working furiously to cast themselves as Trump's favorite in the open race. That work can be awkward and far from subtle, as they jockey for a Trump endorsement that could help someone break out of the crowded GOP pack in a state the former president twice carried by 8 percentage-point margins. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this April 2, 2018, file photo, Cleveland investment banker Mike Gibbons, who was a candidate for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Ohio in 2018, talks with students in the University of Cincinnati College Republicans group in Cincinnati. Gibbons is among five contenders in the U.S. Senate primary in Ohio, which is still a year away; the five already are working furiously to cast themselves as Trump's favorite in the open race. That work can be awkward and far from subtle, as they jockey for a Trump endorsement that could help someone break out of the crowded GOP pack in a state the former president twice carried by 8 percentage-point margins. (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Liz Dufour/AP Show More Show Less
CINCINNATI (AP) — One candidate has been circulating a who's-done-more-for-Donald Trump scorecard. Footage of a waving Trump was dropped without context into a TV ad for another. A photo posted to Twitter gushes over the ex-president and his wife stopping by a third candidate's fundraiser just to say hello.
The U.S. Senate primary in Ohio is still a year away, but Republican contenders already are working furiously to cast themselves as Trump's favorite in the open race. That work can be awkward and far from subtle. But it is a measure of how badly the candidates covet a Trump endorsement in a state the former president twice carried by 8 percentage-point margins.
JULIE CARR SMYTH and DAN SEWELL