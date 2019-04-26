Republicans to review lawmaker's actions after session

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republicans in the state House of Representatives will conduct a review of the actions of controversial state Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley, after the current legislative session ends.

Shea has been dogged this week by the release of text messages from 2017 in which he appeared to condone surveillance and even violence against political enemies.

House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox said Friday he doesn't know yet what such a review would entail, but he said they "have a responsibility to the truth."

Lawmakers are racing to finish a two-year state budget, and Wilcox said his constituents expect him to focus on that.