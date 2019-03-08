Republicans release transcript, push back on Trump probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have released the transcript of an interview with a Justice Department official linked to the early days of the Russia investigation, renewing efforts to raise questions about the origins of the special counsel's probe and pushing back on the sweeping new investigations Democrats have launched into President Donald Trump.

Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the Judiciary panel, on Friday released the transcript of a private interview with Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, who was in contact with a former British spy hired to investigate potential ties between Trump and Russia as the investigation got its start in 2016.

Collins says there will be more transcripts to come as special counsel Robert Mueller begins to wrap up the Russia probe.