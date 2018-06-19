Republicans look to override vetoes on new parties, maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican legislators are moving to try to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes, this time on legislation limiting candidates for new parties and redrawing judicial districts in North Carolina's two largest counties.

The state Senate scheduled votes Tuesday on whether to enact the laws over Cooper's objections announced last Friday. Both the House and Senate must agree to override, and margins in chambers for the bills' initial passage indicate that could happen.

One measure changes many judicial election districts in Wake and Mecklenburg counties. The other in part prevents the new Green and Constitution parties from nominating for the fall any losing candidate in primaries for the same office. The Constitution Party nominated candidates over the weekend, some of whom couldn't run if the "sore loser" provision is upheld.