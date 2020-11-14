Republicans flip seats in Nevada state Senate and Assembly

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republican challengers defeated incumbents in the Nevada Assembly, thwarting Democrats' hopes of maintaining their veto-proof majority in the Nevada Assembly.

Former Las Vegas Assemblyman Richard McArthur defeated Democratic Assemblywoman Connie Munk in Nevada's 4th Assembly District. Republican Andy Matthews unseated first-term Democrat Shea Backus in 37th Assembly District. Matthews has worked at the Nevada Policy Research Institute, a state-based think-tank that advocates for conservative causes, and worked on Republican Adam Laxalt’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign.

In the state Senate, Republican charter school executive Carrie Buck defeated Democrat Kristee Watson in the race to succeed term-limited Democrat Joyce Woodhouse. Woodhouse defeated Buck narrowly in 2016. The outcomes keeps Democrats below the two-thirds thresholds they would need to unilaterally pass new taxes without Republican support in both chambers.