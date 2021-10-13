Republicans enlist Nugent in push for sandhill crane hunt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans brought in rocker and avid hunter Ted Nugent on Wednesday to publicize a package of bills that would declare open hunting season on sandhill cranes and allow anyone age 18 or older to carry concealed firearms without a permit.
Nugent appeared with more than 20 Republican lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, inside the Assembly chamber. The musician and conservative activist said that “hunting is essential and any regulation that doesn’t deal with safety or science-based wildlife management is an obstacle to participation.”