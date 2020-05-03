Republicans endorse Kistner to challenge Rep. Craig in 2nd

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Republicans have endorsed former U.S. Marine Corps officer Tyler Kistner of Prior Lake to challenge first-term Democratic Rep. Angie Craig in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District.

Kistner outpolled four other candidates to win GOP endorsement on the first ballot of a virtual convention Saturday.

Kistner and two of the other candidates, former state Rep. Regina Barr of Inver Grove Heights and former Air Force Lt. Col. Erika Cashin of Apple Valley, all promoted themselves as strong conservatives. But the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports Kistner, who is a political newcomer, got a boost from the National Republican Congressional Committee, which named him to their “Young Guns” list of top candidates.

In a speech to the GOP convention, Kistner pledged himself to an “America- and Minnesota-first message” that includes returning the economy to prosperity, cutting government spending and addressing national debt.

In a statement, Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said Kistner’s win “proves he is a force to be reckoned with on the campaign trail and is going to be just the person to defeat” Craig in November.

Craig defeated Republican incumbent Jason Lewis in 2018 in a district won by President Donald Trump in 2016. The district includes the southern suburbs of the Twin Cities.