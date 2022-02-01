Republicans drawing more money in Montana US House campaigns

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republicans Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale have raised more than $1 million each in their campaigns for Montana's two U.S. House seats as the primary election season gets underway and Democrats trail in early fundraising, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

The 2022 election marks the first time in three decades Montana will have two House districts in play after the state gained a seat due to population growth over the last 10 years. Party primaries are on June 7.