Republican sue over excess campaign donations to Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Republican Party on Tuesday sued to stop Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign from collecting excess donations, contending that an exception letting her raise unlimited amounts because of attempts to recall her from office is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit in federal court, also brought by party chairman Ron Weiser, seeks to prohibit Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson from allowing the “recall exemption" in the 2022 governor's race. Benson has been considering a conservative group's challenge to $3.4 million in contributions to Whitmer that exceeded the $7,150 per-person limit.