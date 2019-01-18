Republican state senator to leave seat in middle of term

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A three-term Republican state senator from southcentral Pennsylvania says he's leaving his seat in the middle of his term.

Sen. Rich Alloway of Franklin County said Friday that he's resigning Feb. 28 and that he's lost the fire to give the extra effort to do the job right.

He says he'll explore going into private practice as a lawyer or a lobbyist.

Alloway is a member of the Senate Republican leadership team as the caucus secretary and was first elected in 2008.

It'll be up to Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to set a special election to fill the remainder of Alloway's term, through 2020. The heavily Republican district includes Adams County and parts of Cumberland, Franklin and York counties.