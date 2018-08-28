Republican governor, Latino Democrat favored in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — The incumbent Republican governor and a Democratic Hispanic education professor appeared likely to win their parties' respective nods in the primary election for Arizona's top office.

Both Gov. Doug Ducey and Democratic front runner David Garcia earlier announced suspension of campaign gatherings later in the week when events are planned to honor Sen. John McCain, who died Saturday, including a private service followed by a public viewing Wednesday at Arizona's Capitol Rotunda.

The governor has focused his re-election bid on border security and job creation, promoting a new law enforcement collaboration effort called Border Strike Force.

His top GOP challenger is former Secretary of State Ken Bennett, a more conservative Republican with little funding and campaign resources.