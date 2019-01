Republican DeSantis to be sworn in as Florida's new governor

Florida Governor-elect Ron DeSantis, center, speaks during a news conference following a luncheon, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. At left is Senate President Bill Galvano, and at right is House Speaker Jose Oliva. Newly elected officials will be sworn in at the inauguration Tuesday. less Florida Governor-elect Ron DeSantis, center, speaks during a news conference following a luncheon, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. At left is Senate President Bill Galvano, and at right is House ... more Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Republican DeSantis to be sworn in as Florida's new governor 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis will be sworn in as Florida's new governor and Republicans will begin their third decade dominating the state's Capitol.

DeSantis' inauguration ceremony will begin Tuesday morning in front of Florida's Old Capitol, where he'll lay out his vision for the next four years.

DeSantis gave a preview of his priorities during pre-inaugural events Monday, saying that he's going to act quickly on a number of issues once the pomp and circumstances of the inauguration are over.

That includes naming three new justices to the Supreme Court, announcing major environmental policy proposals and visiting the areas devastate by Hurricane Michael in October.

DeSantis is replacing Gov. Rick Scott, who will be sworn into the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.