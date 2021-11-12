Republican Ciattarelli concedes New Jersey governor race MIKE CATALINI, Associated Press Nov. 12, 2021 Updated: Nov. 12, 2021 4:03 p.m.
1 of9 Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli speaks during a news conference, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Raritan, N.J. Ciattarelli conceded the race to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
RARITAN, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Republican Jack Ciattarelli said Friday he conceded the race for governor to Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy, more than a week after election day, but he added that he plans to run again in four years.
Murphy became the first Democratic governor in 44 years to win reelection, but the margin with Ciattarelli, a former Assembly member, was just about 3 points — much closer than public polls indicated the contest would be in a state where Democrats have 1 million more registered voters.