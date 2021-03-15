'Republic of Queues': 10 years on, Syria is a hungry nation ZEINA KARAM, Associated Press March 15, 2021 Updated: March 15, 2021 3:27 a.m.
1 of12 FILE - In this April 16, 2018 file photo, Syrian authorities distribute bread, vegetables and pasta to residents in the town of Douma, near Damascus, Syria. As Syria marks the 10th anniversary Monday, March 15, 2021, of the start of its uprising-turned-civil war, President Bashar Assad may still be in power, propped up by Russia and Iran. But millions of people are being pushed deeper into poverty, and a majority of households can hardly scrape together enough to secure their next meal. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2017 file photo, people fill plastic containers with water from a tap water in Damascus, Syria. As Syria marks the 10th anniversary Monday, March 15, 2021, of the start of its uprising-turned-civil war, President Bashar Assad may still be in power, propped up by Russia and Iran. But millions of people are being pushed deeper into poverty, and a majority of households can hardly scrape together enough to secure their next meal. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 FILE - In this July 24, 2019 file photo, a man begs for money in traffic on a street in the Syrian capital, Damascus. As Syria marks the 10th anniversary Monday, March 15, 2021, of the start of its uprising-turned-civil war, President Bashar Assad may still be in power, propped up by Russia and Iran. But millions of people are being pushed deeper into poverty, and a majority of households can hardly scrape together enough to secure their next meal. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 FILE - In this April 13, 2016 file photo, a Syrian election official waits for voters at a polling station with posters of President Bashar Assad during the parliamentary election in Damascus, Syria. As Assad prepares to run for a fourth seven-year presidential term in the spring of 2021, some have questioned whether he can survive the sharp economic deterioration and anger in areas under his control. Poverty levels are now worse than at any point throughout the 10-year conflict. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2017 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the troops at the Hemeimeem air base in Syria. As Syria marks the 10th anniversary Monday, March 15, 2021, of the start of its uprising-turned-civil war, President Bashar Assad may still be in power, propped up by Russia and Iran. But millions of people are being pushed deeper into poverty, and a majority of households can hardly scrape together enough to secure their next meal. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Pool Photo via AP, File) Mikhail Klimentyev/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, Syrian men carry bags of bread on their heads while walking back to their homes in the once rebel-held Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in the eastern Aleppo, Syria. As Syria marks the 10th anniversary Monday, March 15, 2021, of the start of its uprising-turned-civil war, President Bashar Assad may still be in power, propped up by Russia and Iran. But millions of people are being pushed deeper into poverty, and a majority of households can hardly scrape together enough to secure their next meal. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 FILE - In this April 16, 2018 file photo, Syrian women wait for Syrian authorities distributing bread, vegetables and pasta to Douma residents, in the town of Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, near Damascus, Syria. As Syria marks the 10th anniversary Monday, March 15, 2021, of the start of its uprising-turned-civil war, President Bashar Assad may still be in power, propped up by Russia and Iran. But millions of people are being pushed deeper into poverty, and a majority of households can hardly scrape together enough to secure their next meal. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 FILE - In this April 16, 2018 file photo, Syrian authorities distribute bread, vegetables and pasta to Douma residents in the town of Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, near Damascus, Syria. As Syria marks the 10th anniversary Monday, March 15, 2021, of the start of its uprising-turned-civil war, President Bashar Assad may still be in power, propped up by Russia and Iran. But millions of people are being pushed deeper into poverty, and a majority of households can hardly scrape together enough to secure their next meal. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
BEIRUT (AP) — The lines stretch for miles outside gas stations in Syrian cities, with an average wait of five hours to fill up a tank. At bakeries, people push and shove during long, chaotic waits for their turn to collect the quota of two bread packs a day per family.
On the streets in the capital of Damascus, beggars accost motorists and passers-by, pleading for food or money. Medicines, baby milk and diapers can hardly be found.