Report on Florida's St. Johns River is mixed bag

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A new report says development and the spread of non-native wildlife are all increasing strains on the health of the St. Johns River, which runs through north Florida.

The report released Friday by researchers from Jacksonville University, the University of North Florida and Florida Southern College in Lakeland was a mixed bag.

The report says that some changes are helping the river, such as lower levels in some areas of a chemical that feeds algae blooms.

The Florida Times-Union reports that falling amounts of metals in the St. Johns' main stem and better oxygen levels in creeks that drain into the St. Johns were also positive changes.

The annual report is underwritten by the city's Environmental Protection Board and it has become a tool for tracking the waterway central to Jacksonville.

