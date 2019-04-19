Report finds NJ nuclear plants getting subsidy are viable

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A report commissioned by New Jersey regulators before they voted to grant $300 million in utility customer-financed subsidies for the state's nuclear industry indicates the plants are profitable.

The Board of Public Utilities voted Thursday to approve subsidies for the three nuclear power plants operated by the state's biggest utility, Public Service Enterprise Group.

The report by Levitan and Associates Inc. says PSEG included operational and market "risks" when calculating costs to three southern New Jersey plants.

But the report says such risks are not "true costs," and that PSEG has not historically included them.

The report says factoring out those risks "would make the plants profitable."

Board commissioners approved subsidies despite the finding saying they worried about the impact of potential plant closure.

PSEG isn't commenting on the report.