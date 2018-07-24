Report examines savings if Idaho were to expand Medicaid

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — A study examining the potential costs and savings of Medicaid expansion in Idaho shows there could be big savings for state and local taxpayers, should voters approve the expansion in November.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports the state-commissioned actuarial study concludes six state and local programs currently pay for services for the Idaho residents who would newly qualify for Medicaid under the expansion, all with state and local funds.

Ninety percent of the costs of Medicaid expansion will be covered by the federal government. So those state and local programs would see big drops in their costs, ranging from a minimum of $10 million in the first six months the initiative would take effect, to a high of nearly $635 million over 10 years.

The study was performed by Milliman, a leading actuarial consulting firm.

