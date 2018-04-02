Report details impacts of tribal authority over non-Natives

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tribal land long was known as a safe haven for non-Native Americans who committed crimes there.

Federal authorities would prosecute only the most serious offenses. And, tribes lacked jurisdiction over offenders who weren't Native American.

For at least 18 of the country's 573 federally recognized tribes, that concern has eased.

Those tribes have implemented a federal law passed in 2013 that lets them prosecute non-Natives for some domestic violence crimes or violations of protection orders.

Public safety advocates say those communities now are empowered to report crimes and governments are collaborating.

But the law is limited and doesn't extend to violence against children, victims' families or law enforcement.

Bills pending in Congress seek to address some of those gaps and ensure tribes that haven't implemented the law can access funding.