Report alleges misconduct by Florida banking regulator

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A state investigator says there is sufficient evidence that Florida's top banking regulator abused public office amid allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct.

The Office of Financial Regulation's inspector general released a report Wednesday detailing his conclusions after investigating complaints against Financial Regulation Commissioner Ronald Rubin.

Rubin has denied wrongdoing and has rebuffed calls for his resignation.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has called on Gov. Ron DeSantis and the independently elected Cabinet to fire Rubin, who was suspended after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced.

His fate could be decided when the Cabinet meets next week.

Inspector General Bradley Perry's report alleges that Rubin's conduct created "an intimidating, hostile and offensive work environment."

But it "did not substantiate" whether Rubin requested sexual favors or made unwelcome sexual advances.