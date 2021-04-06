Report accuses Columbus Zoo top executives of misusing funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The former president and chief financial officer of the Columbus Zoo arranged for relatives to live in houses owned by the zoo and used its marketing sporting event tickets for their own personal use, according to findings released Tuesday by a law firm hired by the zoo's board.
The president, who was also the CEO, kept a $45,000 RV purchased by the zoo for his own exclusive use before it was sold to recoup revenue lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the preliminary report also said.