Report: Wisconsin Republicans fell behind on payments

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An internal review of the Wisconsin Republican Party says it missed payments to insurers, racked up nearly $600 a month in interest on a maxed out credit card and outsourced routine work to consultants who made more than $500,000.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Monday reported on details of portions of the report. The conservative MacIver Institute first reported on some portions of the report last week.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and other top Republicans led the review following the defeat of Scott Walker and every other Republican in statewide office.

The findings were to be discussed at the party's annual convention this weekend.

Johnson told The Associated Press in an interview that the report showed the party was too reliant on consultants and needed to re-engage with grassroots supporters.