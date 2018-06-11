Report: Winter wheat harvest begins in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A new government report shows the winter wheat harvest has begun in Kansas amid poor prospects for much of this season's crop.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 2 percent of the wheat in the state has been cut. About 29 percent of the wheat in Kansas is now mature.

The agency pegged 47 percent of the crop as poor to very poor condition, while 37 percent rated as fair. About 15 percent is in good and 1 percent in excellent shape.

Much of the wheat ready for harvest is in south central Kansas where 64 percent has matured. Southeastern Kansas is close behind at 61 percent maturity. But wheat is also rapidly ripening in central Kansas as well with 42 percent of the crop at maturity.