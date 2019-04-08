https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Report-Record-number-of-wolves-in-Oregon-13751175.php
Report: Record number of wolves in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A record number of wolves are roaming the forests and fields of Oregon, 20 years after the species returned to the state.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a report released Monday that the number of known wolves in Oregon at the end of 2018 was 137, a 10 percent increase over the previous year.
There are likely even more wolves because not all individuals or packs are located during the winter count.
Sixteen packs - defined as four or more wolves traveling together in winter - were documented during the count, up from 12 packs in 2017. Wolves were discovered in the central Oregon Cascade Range in late 2018. Several crossed over into California and Idaho.
