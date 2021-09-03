Japan likely to get new PM as Suga bows out of party vote MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press Sep. 2, 2021 Updated: Sep. 3, 2021 12:01 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga won’t run for the leadership of the governing party, indicating he will step down as Japanese leader at the end of this month, a party official said Friday.
Suga told executives of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday that he will not run in the leadership race set for Sept. 29, LDP Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai told reporters.