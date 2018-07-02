Report: Hawaii dairy discharged rain, wastewater in May

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A report indicates rain and wastewater were discharged from Big Island Dairy over three days in early May.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports nearly 2.3 million gallons (8.7 million liters) were discharged from the dairy in Ookala before entering into nearby gulches.

Dairy business manager Jake Mecham says the discharged was "mostly rainwater mixed with our dairy effluent." He says the dairy notified the state Department of Health weeks before that its effluent storage would fill if rains continued.

Department spokeswoman Janice Okubo says the department inspected the site and is overseeing actions to help prevent another discharge.

She says enforcement action is still open, and the department will determine if additional orders are necessary in response to the discharge.

