Report: Frequent moves for Florida children in foster care

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — An analysis of state child welfare records shows thousands of foster children in Florida have led transient lives, staying just a few nights in one place before moving to another family or group home.

The Tampa Bay Times reviewed over 1 million child welfare records regarding 280,000 foster children in Florida between 2000 and 2017.

The records showed roughly 1,500 children stayed in 12 different homes in a single year. Over 7,500 children moved about once a month over a six-month period. Almost 2,000 children had six placements in a single month.

The majority of the children received long-term placements. But thousands did not, particularly older children.

Florida Department of Children and Families officials said the newspaper's analysis includes placements made before the state privatized foster care under Gov. Jeb Bush.

