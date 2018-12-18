Report: Firefighter hit by truck was in unmarked area

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A report says a firefighter who was run over by a pickup truck during last month's deadly Southern California wildfire was sleeping in an unmarked area but received prompt care for his minor injuries.

A state fire accident review says the firefighter was dozing in a grassy area in the Malibu area on Nov. 14 during a 24-hour shift battling the Woolsey Fire.

The report says he was struck by a civilian pickup truck that swerved around a fire engine blocking the nearby dirt road.

The firefighter was airlifted to a hospital.

He's been identified as Lt. Terry Geiselman with South Kitsap Fire & Rescue in Washington state. Many out-of-state firefighters battled the Woolsey blaze, which burned 1,500 homes and other buildings and killed three people.