Report: Changes needed to prevent harassment at Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Lawmakers have been told the Oregon Legislature needs to make structural and cultural changes to ensure the Capitol building is free from harassment.

Chief among the recommendations from the Oregon Law Commission's Oregon State Capitol Workplace Harassment work group is the creation and funding of an independent Equity Office that would conduct investigations into harassment complaints.

The Statesman Journal reports the panel presented its draft final report to legislative leaders on Thursday.

Legislative leaders thanked the chair of the work group, P.K. Runkles-Pearson, for the team's work and pledged further deliberation during the upcoming legislative session.

That commitment comes as Bureau of Labor and Industries investigators continue to look into whether legislative leaders did enough to protect legislators, staff and interns from former Republican Sen. Jeff Kruse, R-Roseburg, after allegations of sexual harassment became known.