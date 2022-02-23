Report: Atlantic City casino smoking ban may cost 2,500 jobs WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press Feb. 23, 2022 Updated: Feb. 23, 2022 8:51 a.m.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Amid a renewed push to ban smoking in Atlantic City's casinos, a new report released Wednesday predicts that doing so could cost up to 2,500 casino jobs and nearly 11% of casinos' revenue as they struggle to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.
The independent gambling research firm Spectrum Gaming Group compiled the report that supports casinos’ longstanding contention that eliminating smoking would hurt their business, deprive New Jersey of tax revenue and put thousands of people out of work.